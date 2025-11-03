Bigg Boss 19| Abhishek's Ex-Wife EXPOSES Him Over His Bond With Ashnoor: He's Repeating History With 21 Yr Old

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing a lot of drama in the house lately with the frequent changing dynamics in the house. Be it Tanya Mittal's new found friendship with Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna's frequent arguments with Abhishek Bajaj and more, a lot has been happening inside the BB house. Amid this, Abhishek has also been creating a lot of buzz for his growing proximity with Ashnoor Kaur. While the two are often seen spending enough time with each other on the show, they are even touted to be a couple by the housemates and audience.

Interestingly, Abhishek created headlines lately after he created a stir after he violated BB rules with Ashnoor. To note, the two were caught having a discussion without mics despite repeated warnings which was heavily criticised by Bigg Boss and even by host Salman Khan. This isn't all. Abhishek's personal life also grab eyeballs after Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal quizzed him about his married life which didn't go down well with Ashnoor. Needless to say, Abhishek and Ashnoor's proximity has left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal has made a shocking remark about the actor and his bonx with Ashnoor.

Akanksha Jindal Exposes Abhishek Bajaj

Taking to her Instagram stories, Akanksha Jindal wrote, "He only pretends nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life- that's the real reason we got divorced. He's hurt me and other women too. He doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. lying about real age, marital status shows what a big liar is! gaslighting an entire audience on national tv, abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years he's been playing the same game, even inside the house, he's repeating history with a 21-year-old. Clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary".

For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Akanksha were old school sweethearts who tied the knot in 2017. The duo were married for 7 years. While they have maintained a stoic stance over their split, Abhishek recently stated that he was left broken heart in his relationship. Meanwhile, there have been reports about Akanksha Jindal entering Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant. While no official announcement has been made in this regard so far, if the reports turned out to be true, it will surely bring a new twist to the game