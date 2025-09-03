Bigg Boss 19: “After Our Debut, Armaan And I Both Haven't Got Time For Trips”, Reveals Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss season 19 today episode: Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotsar continues to bring out unseen sides of its contestants, with candid revelations and heartfelt anecdotes surfacing in casual conversations. In one such moment, singer-composer Amaal Mallik opened up about his bond with brother Armaan, recalling how their professional journeys kept them apart over the years.

WHAT AMAAL MALIK SAID ABOUT BROTHER ARMAAN MALIK IN BIGG BOSS 19?

Bigg Boss 19 on JioHotstar continues to reveal unseen facets of its contestants, showcasing candid moments and heartfelt stories. In a recent episode, singer-composer Amaal Mallik shared insights into his relationship with his brother Armaan. He reflected on how their careers have often kept them apart over the years.

Amaal during a fun conversation with Tanya and Neelam shared, "Armaan and I haven't got time for trips together after our debut in the 2000s. Sometimes I am in recordings or he is in shoots. Now, after he got married, he has been asking me to go with him. He has realised that we should do a boys' trip."

The revelation not only highlighted the Mallik brothers' busy lives but also gave fans a glimpse into their off-screen bond, beyond the world of music and fame.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming on the 24 hour LIVE channel on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.