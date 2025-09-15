Bigg Boss 19: Akshay Kumar Meets Zeishan Quadri, Calls Him ‘Definite’

In a special Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 19 episode, Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar came face to face with Wasseypur's very own Zeishan Quadri. The moment quickly became one of the highlights of the evening when Akshay, while greeting Zeishan, said with a smile, "Chalo main aapko Definite bulata hu."

The reference instantly reminded everyone of Zeishan's iconic role as Definite from Gangs of Wasseypur, a character that has stayed with audiences for years. Coming from none other than Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, the remark was a clear recognition of Zeishan's mark in cinema and now in the Bigg Boss house.

Zeishan, who entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant, has been winning attention for his one-liners, his straightforward nature, and his ability to lead in tasks. But this moment with Akshay Kumar placed him in a different spotlight, as the industry's superstar himself acknowledged him not just as a contestant but as an actor and writer who made a cultural impact.

From writing and acting in Gangs of Wasseypur to building his journey as a filmmaker, and now showing a different side of himself inside Bigg Boss 19, Zeishan Quadri continues to surprise audiences. With Akshay Kumar himself saying, "Chalo main aapko Definite bulata hu," the episode not only created a buzz but also reminded everyone why Zeishan remains a name to watch.