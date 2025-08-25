Bigg Boss 19: All You Need to Know About Contestant Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar, one of India's most popular digital creators, has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house this season. The new edition, built around the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, is streaming 24 Hour Live on JioHotstar with episodic drops at 9 PM and airing on COLORS at 10:30 PM. Known for her engaging dance videos, lifestyle content, and relatable persona, Nagma enjoys a massive fan following across Instagram and YouTube. Her journey from being a business student to becoming one of the country's top influencers has made her a recognizable name in the world of entertainment.

Nagma's journey began as a business developer and MNC professional, armed with an MBA and PGDBM. Her transition into digital content creation began with her fashion and lifestyle blog Oh My Gorg! before she made a viral mark on TikTok and Instagram through dance, challenge, and trend-based videos.

A pioneer of the TikTok era, Nagma earned over 14 million followers before the app's ban and now boasts approximately 7.8 million Instagram followers and 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. Her content blends fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle, backed by high audience engagement and long-form storytelling on YouTube.

Her reach extends to notable brand collaborations-she's partnered with Myntra, Maybelline, Amazon, Reliance Jewels, and even appeared in a Jaquar Lighting ad with Deepika Padukone. Highlighting her global appeal, she walked the ramp at London Fashion Week in 2022. Nagma was also named "Lifestyle Creator of the Year" and "Beauty Creator of the Year" at the 2024.

In a season built around viewer power, Nagma enters the Bigg Boss house where democracy reigns. With her massive fan base and brand appeal, she brings star glitz, strategic potential, and emotional intelligence-and perhaps a defining storyline if her rumored bond with fellow contestant Awez Darbar plays out on-screen.

