Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik’s Threatening Remarks Against Tanya Mittal Shock Bigg Boss 19 Viewers

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 has stirred massive controversy after contestant Amaal Malik allegedly made threatening remarks towards fellow housemate Tanya Mittal. In a heated conversation, Amaal was heard saying, "Banawati insaan hai, ye gayi isko kaatenge hum... kutta bana denge hum log... danger log hai bhai, idhar kya bahar bhi pakad lenge," - words that have now gone viral across social media.

Fans of Tanya Mittal, who has steadily gained support for her calm and composed personality inside the house, were quick to condemn the statement, calling it "verbal intimidation" and "crossing all boundaries of respect." Hashtags like #StandWithTanya and #AmaalMalikExposed began trending soon after the clip surfaced online.

Netizens have demanded strict action from the Bigg Boss makers, urging them to address what they see as a clear case of "mental harassment" and "threatening behavior." Several viewers also pointed out that such language violates the show's code of conduct and sends a negative message to audiences.

Sources close to the production revealed that the makers are reviewing the footage and are likely to take an official decision in the coming days. Tanya, on her part, has remained silent so far, but her growing fan base continues to rally behind her with the slogan - "One Voice for Tanya."

This latest development adds another dramatic twist to Bigg Boss 19, a season already dominated by fiery confrontations and emotional moments, but fans insist that "this time, the line has been crossed."