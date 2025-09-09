Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Appeals To Fans: Even ₹500 Or ₹1000 Can Make A Difference

Bigg Boss 19, streaming 24x7 LIVE on JioHotstar and airing every day at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS, continues to bring not just drama and entertainment but also moments of social awareness. Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has stepped forward to extend support towards the relief operations for flood-affected areas. Urging his fans and followers to join in, Amaal emphasized that every contribution, big or small, holds the power to create an impact.

"Basis your capacity, even if it is ₹500 or ₹1000, if you all, my fans, can contribute to the relief fund, I would be glad," Amaal shared in a heartfelt appeal. His words echoed a strong reminder that collective efforts, when united, can provide hope and aid to countless families battling the aftermath of the disaster.

Known not only for his music but also for his social awareness, Amaal has often encouraged his fans to use their voice and resources for meaningful causes. His call for donations comes at a time when relief efforts are crucial in providing essentials, shelter, and rehabilitation to those affected.

