Bigg Boss 19: Angad Hasija Speaks Out Against Body-Shaming: “Mocking Someone’s Body Is Not Entertainment..."

Bigg Boss 19 has always been full of drama, but this time, the situation has gone too far. A viral clip showing housemates body-shaming 21-year-old actress Ashnoor Kaur has left fans angry and disappointed. The incident, reportedly involving Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri, has created massive outrage for spreading negativity and cruelty on national television.

Actor Angad Hasija, who worked with Ashnoor in Suman Indori, came forward to defend her and strongly criticized the behaviour of the housemates. Expressing his disappointment, Angad said, "How can people be so mean? Body-shaming a 21-year-old girl is not entertainment - it's pure bullying. This needs to stop, and it should be addressed on Weekend Ka Vaar!"

His strong words have touched the hearts of many. Fans, celebrities, and netizens are standing with Ashnoor, praising her for showing grace, maturity, and courage in such a tough moment. Even when surrounded by negativity, the young actress continues to handle everything with calmness and dignity.

The shocking incident has once again sparked a serious discussion about body shaming and mental health in reality television. Viewers are now demanding that such toxic behaviour be called out, reminding everyone that making fun of someone's body is not "content" - it's emotional harm disguised as entertainment.

Fans have also applauded Angad Hasija for fearlessly speaking up and setting the right example. His words represent what many people feel - that kindness and respect should never be forgotten, even inside a reality show.

As outrage continues to grow, one message is loud and clear - body shaming is not entertainment, it's emotional violence, and it must end now.