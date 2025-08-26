Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Cheers For Brother Amaal Mallik's Entry In BB19; 'Rebellious, Blunt, But Pure Gold'

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday sent his best wishes to brother Amaal on his participation in "Bigg Boss" and said people will get to witness his real side where he is rebellious, blunt but also someone with a heart of gold.

Amaal is among the 16 contestants taking part in the 19th season of "Bigg Boss", hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

In a post on X, Armaan expressed hope that his brother would emerge victorious. "My brother Amaal has always been someone who follows his own mind and has his own way of doing things.

He is rebellious, he is blunt, but his heart is pure gold. I know everyone watching the show will get to see that and witness the real him (snoring included) "Wishing him all the love and luck, ab Big Boss gaya hi hai to jeet ke hi aana @AmaalMallik," he wrote.

In another post, Armaan replied to a user who asked his reaction to Amaal joining "Bigg Boss".

“Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. (Who can make Amaal bhai understand? Anyway, let him treat it like boarding school, have some fun, and come back),” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Amaal Malik had opened up about his battle with clinical depression and the emotional and financial difficulties he faced. In March 2025, he shared a social media post revealing his struggles, which included distancing himself from his family.