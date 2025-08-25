Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur On Her Reality TV Debut: "If I Had To Start Reality TV, It Had To Be With Biggest"

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who began her career as a child artist and went on to become one of television's most recognized faces, is now ready to embrace her first reality TV stint with Bigg Boss 19. From memorable roles in popular shows like Patiala Babes, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, to building a strong connect with audiences as she grew up in the spotlight, Ashnoor has always evolved with her craft. Now, stepping into the Bigg Boss house, she takes on a new journey, one that strips away scripts and characters, leaving only her real self for the world to see. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," introducing a democratic twist inside the house.

"I finally said yes after a lot of years of comprehending whether to do this or not. I had been getting a call from the past 3-4 years but I thought I was too young, not ready for it, or busy with college. This year, I'm legally an adult and because Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian television, I thought if I'm entering the space of reality shows, might as well start with the biggest one," said Ashnoor.

On being asked about having an unfair advantage given her popularity as a child actor, she responded, "I really feel everyone coming to the game has something or the other on the outside that gives them the advantage, as everyone is deserving of this position. However, inside the house we are all equal contestants. I feel audiences are smart enough to differentiate between somebody's outside public image and how someone actually contributes to the game."

