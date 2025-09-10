Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up About Her Nature In Live Feed: “I Go By Heart, Not Just Mind”

In a recent live feed from Bigg Boss 19, actress Ashnoor Kaur was seen having a heartfelt conversation with her co-contestant Pranit More. During the chat, Ashnoor revealed some key things about her personality that quickly caught the attention of fans.

Ashnoor told Pranit, "Me zyada dil se chalti hu. Mujhe vibes aur emotions ka bohot fark padta hai. Me dimag sirf apne professional life me lagati hu. Otherwise I go with the flow person but mera nature nahi hai ki me chize bhul jao."

In simple words, Ashnoor explained that she is someone who follows her heart more than her mind. She shared that vibes and emotions matter a lot to her, and while she uses her brain in her professional career, in her personal life she prefers to go with the flow. At the same time, she pointed out that forgetting things is not part of her nature.

This honest confession showed a more personal and vulnerable side of the young actress. Many fans on social media praised Ashnoor for being real and open about her emotions. Viewers said this proves that she is not only focused and hardworking in her career, but also sensitive and genuine in her personal life.

Ashnoor's statement is now being widely shared by netizens, who say it reflects her grounded personality despite her success in both television and films. As the Bigg Boss 19 journey continues, moments like these are making Ashnoor one of the most relatable and admired contestants in the house.