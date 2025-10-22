Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Praised For Handling Bullying With Grace In Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss viewers are expressing anger on social media after housemates Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama used what many are calling a cheap tactic against Ashnoor Kaur. Fans claim the two tried to create unnecessary drama by flirting with Abhishek Bajaj, despite Ashnoor repeatedly clarifying that she and Abhishek are just friends. The attempt was seen by viewers as a deliberate way to force a "jealousy angle" for screen time.

Netizens quickly came to Ashnoor's defense, calling the act unfair and childish. "She's only 21, leave her alone! Why turn her friendship into a fake story?" one fan tweeted. Others called Farhana and Nehal bullies, saying they are using cheap tricks for attention instead of playing the game honestly. Many also pointed out that Ashnoor has always been calm and clear about her boundaries, making the attack even more unnecessary.

Social media is full of messages of support for Ashnoor. Fans are praising her maturity and patience, saying she handled the situation with grace while others were busy creating drama. Hashtags like #StayStrongAshnoor and #AshnoorKaur are trending as fans show their solidarity.

Some viewers also criticized the Bigg Boss format, saying it encourages such behavior by rewarding attention-seeking tactics rather than genuine gameplay. "It's sad that real feelings are being twisted for entertainment," wrote one netizen. Others said that Ashnoor's honesty and kindness make her a role model for younger viewers.

Fans continue to voice their support for Ashnoor, praising her calm and respectful approach in a house full of chaos. Many are hoping she stays strong and continues to focus on her game without letting cheap tricks affect her.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation about fairness and maturity in reality shows, with Ashnoor receiving overwhelming support from netizens across India.