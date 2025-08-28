Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Reveals Hina Khan's Big Advice; Says 'Unhone Bola Galti Hoti Hai To....'

Bigg Boss 19 Update: It's been a few days since Bigg Boss 19 had begun with a bang and left everyone in absolute awe. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 came with an interesting line up of contestants and a new theme of gharwalon ki Sarkar and the new season of the popular reality show has managed to keep the audience hooked since the first day. In fact, Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing tiffs and nok jhonks right from the beginning as each contestant is trying to establish their ground in the house.

Amid this, Ashnoor Kaur has been one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. The bubbly girl, who is also the youngest contestant of the season, has been grabbing eyeballs with her strong personna and vibrant personality. In fact, Ashnoor has already been giving out the vibes of a strong contestant and a perfect competitor. As Ashnoor's ongoing stint in Bigg Boss 19 has got brimming with an opinion, did you know she got a special advice from Hina Khan before stepping into the house?

Hina Khan's Special Advice For Ashnoor Kaur

For the uninitiated, Hina Khan was one of the most talked about and strong contestant of Bigg Boss 11. In an interview with Telly Masala, Ashnoor Kaur revealed that while she shares a great bond with Hina Khan since their collaboration on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the latter had a piece of advice for the Patiala Babes actress. Talking about the same, Ashnoor stated, "Unhonne bola 'sherni banke raho. You don't need to go into a shell. Be real. own it up. Galti bhi hoti hai to own karo because we are humans and nobody is perfect. Everybody has their flaws and that's okay. You just need to be true to yourself'".

Apart from Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 witnesses a strong list of contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Amaal Malik, Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek and Farrhana Bhatt