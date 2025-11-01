Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Takes A Stand After Abhishek–Farhana Chat Sparks Gossip; 'No Fake Angles Please'

The drama inside Bigg Boss 19 took a new turn when housemates began teasing Ashnoor Kaur after she saw Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhatt talking late at night. Laughter broke out among contestants, and soon, a false narrative began circulating that Ashnoor was "jealous" of Farhana.

The incident quickly became a talking point in the house, especially because Ashnoor and Abhishek are often seen spending time together. Their friendship, built over weeks of tasks and emotional moments, was suddenly misinterpreted as something more. Even on Weekend Ka Vaar, the topic was brought up, hinting at an angle of jealousy- something Ashnoor found unnecessary and uncomfortable.

It should also be noted that Ashnoor is just 21 years old, while Abhishek is in his mid-30s, making it unfair and inappropriate for anyone to "ship" them together or create false stories for entertainment.

The next morning, Ashnoor addressed the situation directly in a calm and dignified manner. Speaking to Abhishek, she said: "Organically jiske sath dosti ho rahi hai, wo ho rahi hai! Ye faaltu ki chizo me mujhe padna nahi hai, toh isliye mai uthke chali gayi - ki accha ye angle ban raha hai- ya woh angle ban raha hai. I would rather back off and take a step back kyuki mujhe nahi pasand, ye na faaltu ka apna ye jo cheez hai bhi nahi aur jo cheez faaltu me ban rahi hai!" ("Friendships that are happening naturally are happening! I don't want to get involved in unnecessary things. That's why I left - because it started feeling like an angle was being created. I'd rather step back; I don't like things being made up for no reason.")

Once again, Ashnoor proved that maturity has nothing to do with age and everything to do with grace.