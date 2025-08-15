Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur & THIS Splitsvilla Winner CONFIRMED For Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Update: The anticipation for Bigg Boss 19 has been building as the new season approaches. After all, Bigg Boss 18 was a success and now fans are eager to see what this year holds for the new season of the popular reality show. Just like every year, Salman Khan will be returning as the host if the show, bringing fresh theme and intriguing twists for both contestants and viewers. In fact, the first look of Bigg Boss 19 has already got everyone excited with tongues wagging about the contestants.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 19 will be having a political theme this year which is said to be 'gharwalon ki sarkaar'. It is reported that unlike previous season, janta Janardan will be having the maximum power and Bigg Boss 19 will be witnessing a lot of politics inside the BB house. While the teaser got everyone excited, audience has been eagerly looking forward to know about the contestants who will be making their way inside the Bigg Boss house this year.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: Ashnoor Kaur & Baseer Ali Confirmed

Amid all the speculations, Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur has reportedly ben confirmed for participating in Bigg Boss 19. According to a viral tweet shared by The Khabri, Ashnoor along with Baseer Bob aka Baseer Ali have been finalised as contestants. For the uninitiated, Baseer Ali has been a household name ever since he won MTV Splitsvilla 10. In fact, he has also participated in shows like MTV Roadies 14, Ace of Space 2 and MTV Roadies 18. While fans are definitely excited to see Ashnoor and Baseer on Bigg Boss 19, no official announcement has been made in this regard so far.

Bigg Boss 19 Rumoured Contestants

Meanwhile, several other names have also been doing the rounds for participating in Bigg Boss 19 including Gaurav Khanna, Hunar Ali, Arbaz Patel, Siwet Tomar, Gurucharan Singh, Dhanashree Varma, Lataa Saberwal, Apoorva Mukhija, etc. However, the official contestants will be revealed during Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere which will take place on August 24.