Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Wins Hearts After Defending Malti Chahar From Unfair Poking

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur once again showed that she's not afraid to speak up for what's right. The young actress, who has earned respect for her calm and maturity at just 21, stood up firmly against unnecessary poking and bullying towards Malti Chahar during a recent cooking duty argument inside the house.

The issue started when wildcard entrant Malti Chahar, was performing her cooking duties, and Farhana Bhatt kept poking her unnecessarily. This wasn't the first time such behavior happened - even Nehal Chudasama had earlier tried to provoke Malti while cooking.

This time, Ashnoor didn't hold back. She called it out clearly and said that if she is seeing something wrong happening in front of her, of course she will stand up against it. Her calm but firm words earned applause from viewers, proving that she won't tolerate disrespect- not for herself or for anyone else.

Fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari also was seen telling Farhana, "Farhana jaise char-paanch balak honge kitchen mein toh mummy khud bhaag jaayegi," which left her laughing with a bitter realisation of her actions. His comment also highlighted how chaotic the kitchen becomes because of constant interference from her.

Fans have praised Ashnoor online for handling the situation with confidence and dignity. Many said that she continues to prove she's one of the most grounded and fair contestants in the house. With every episode, Ashnoor is showing that standing up against bullying isn't about shouting- it's about courage, clarity, and self-respect.