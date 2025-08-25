Bigg Boss 19 Today (Aug 25) Episode: Who Will Get Eliminated On Day 1? Vote Out Twist Shocks Housemates -PROMO

The nineteenth edition of Bigg Boss kicked off on August 24 with host Salman Khan returning to lead the show once again. Viewers were introduced to a fresh batch of contestants during the grand premiere, making way for an exciting new journey inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 stands out for its diverse mix of popular social media influencers and well-known television faces, ensuring that fans can look forward to non-stop drama, emotions, and entertainment in the weeks ahead.

MEET THE CONTESTANTS OF BIGG BOSS 19

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with a power-packed opening, featuring a mix of television stars, digital creators, and entertainers as contestants. The show welcomed 16 participants - Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Zeishan Quadri.

With such a dynamic lineup, the season promises endless drama, heated arguments, and surprising bonds that will unfold inside the house.

The thrill has doubled as the very first full episode, airing on August 25, brings a shocking twist. Bigg Boss has already challenged housemates to vote out one contestant on Day 1 itself, setting the stage for early conflicts and unexpected alliances. Yes, you read that right! As rivalries begin to spark, fans are eagerly waiting to see who manages to survive the first elimination and who takes the exit on premiere week.

BIGG BOSS 19 DAY 1: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED ON FIRST DAY?

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 is currently grabbing eyeballs as Bigg Boss announces a shocking twist leaving housemates shocked on the first day. As show in the video, Bigg Boss called housemates in the new assembly room and asked contestants to eliminate one co-contestant.

In the clip, Nehal is seen taking Neelam's name after which other contestants are take their names, resulting in heated arguments among all of them. Watch the promo here:

Now, it will be interesting to see who among the contestants will bid adieu to Bigg Boss 19 on the very first day or if Bigg Boss will introduce an unexpected twist at the last moment.

Keep watching this space for more updates!