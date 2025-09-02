Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar EXPOSES Tanya Mittal’s Game After Gauahar Khan Defends Her; Watch

Bigg Boss 19 Update: The latest season of Bigg Boss, aka Bigg Boss 19, has kicked off with much excitement. This popular reality show features a diverse group of 16 contestants, each vying for the coveted winner's trophy. The theme this year is gharwalon ki sarkaar, and the participants include singers, actors, reality TV stars, and social media influencers. Each contestant brings their unique flair to the competition. With Salman Khan returning as the host and the BB house witnessing a lot of drama, Bigg Boss 19 has certainly left everyone hooked since the first day.

Among all the contestants, one standout participant this season is Tanya Mittal. Known as a spiritual influencer with a significant Instagram following, Tanya has quickly become a fan favourite. Her style choices and luxurious lifestyle outside the house have kept viewers intrigued. On the other hand, her frequent tiffs and emotional moments in the house has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Like her and hate her, you can definitely not ignore her.

Gauahar Khan Supports Taniya Mittal

Recently, Tanya Mittal made heads turn after she got into an argument with Baseer Ali and Zeishan Quadri after she was refused to clean the smoking area in the garden citing it is used by just 5 people in the house and also emphasised that she doesn't touch anything related alcohol and cigarettes. Soon, it sparked a major tiff in the house with Baseer and Zeishan calling her out for being ignorant. However, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan backed Tanya and slammed the housemates for targeting her. In a tweet, she wrote, "Clearly threatened by Taniya, everyone attacking her for no reason. #sad !!!"

Awez Darbar Exposes Tanya Mittal's Game

Interestingly, contrary to Gauahar's tweet, Awez Darbar has exposed Tanya Mittal's game. It happened during a conversation with Pranit More wherein Awez said, "Tanya smart hai.. apne aapko target hone de rahi hai. Aisa nahi hai usko target kar rahe toh usko acha nahi lag raha hai.. Usko chhaiye ki log usko target kre.. Yahi uska game play hai".

Meanwhile, Tanya is in the danger zone this week, as she has been nominated for the second consecutive week. To note, Tanya has been nominated along with Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari and Amaal Malik.