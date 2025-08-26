Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar On Dance, Priyank Sharma And Going Viral With Nora Fatehi

As the drama unfolds inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, contestants are opening up about their talents, passions, and personal journeys. Among them, choreographer Awez Darbar caught everyone's attention with a candid conversation about his dance career, viral reel with Nora Fatehi, and mentoring Bigg Boss ex-contestant Priyank Sharma, giving viewers an exclusive look at life beyond the stage. The season streams daily on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST.

Talking about one of his viral projects, Awez shared, "I had choreographed this for a promotional project, but they wanted to keep their own hook step. Later, I showed it to Nora Fatehi and she went crazy. She loved it, and we shot that reel which eventually went viral."

He also explained why he generally avoids choreographing for music videos or commercial shoots, saying, "I sometimes face creative differences. They might say a certain thing won't work, but I know it will. That kind of turns me off."

Reflecting on his journey into dance, Awez added, "When I wanted to get into dance from music, my father asked me, 'How would you?' But I kept trying. I was Priyank Sharma's teacher at Shiamak Davar." Baseer, while speaking about Priyank and dance, shared, "We were once jamming and While I was grooving, I kept missing three to four beats, but I saw Priyank, and he didn't miss even one." To which Awez replied,

"Choreographers are taught not to miss even one beat, even if its a simple project, they will never skip beats."

