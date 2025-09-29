Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Upset With His Elimination; Says ‘Ye Socha Nahi Tha, Dukh Iss Baat Ka Hai Ki….’

Bigg Boss 19 Awez Darbar Elimination Reaction: Bigg Boss 19 recently completed its five weeks with a dhamakedar weekend ka vaar with host Salman Khan and needless to say, it was a roller coaster ride of emotions. From Tanya Mittal's birthday celebrations to Salman's major reality checks to contestants, Nehal Chudasama exposing Tanya, Baseer Ali and Zeeshan Quadri and more, Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar had several interesting elements which got everyone hooked. Amid this, Awez Darbar's elimination left everyone shocked and heartbroken.

Yes! You read it right. Awez Darbar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. For the uninitiated, Awez was nominated along with Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More. His elimination came as a jolt to everyone as he was evicted in the most unusual way and didn't get a chance to bid goodbye to his fans. This left Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Gaurav, Ashnoor and others in tears. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets wherein fans called it an unfair elimination. And now, Awez has finally broken his silence on his elimination from Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar's First Reaction To Elimination

Taking to his Instagram account, Awez Darbar shared a video of his moments from Bigg Boss 19, and stated that he wasn't expecting to be out of the game so soon. He also emphasised that while he will be missing the time spent inside the BB house including meeting Salman Khan every weekend, Awez also regrets not being able to meet his friends before leaving. Awes wrote, "BiggBoss19 ki journey itne jaldi khatam hogi yeh maine socha nahi tha.. Palak jhhappakte hi itne dost paaye. Mano woh ghar mera apna hogaya tha ❤️ Har Weekend par #SalmanKhan sir se milna, ek saath rehna, baatein karna, masti mazak karna...yeh sab cheezein bohot yaad ayengi. Mujhe apnane keliye thank you, mujhe itna saara pyaar dene ke liye bhi bohot bohot shukriya. Dukh iss baat ka hai ki main apne doston se nahi mil paya aur na unhe apne best wishes de paaya but khair mere best wishes unke saath hamesha rahengi. #BiggBoss ka safar chahe khatam hogaya ho par yaadein hamesha dil mein rahengi. May the best one win".

Elvish Yadav Reacts To Awez Darbar Reaction

Earlier, Awez's girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar had expressed her disappointment with Awez's elimination and shared a story with a broken heart. This isn't all. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav also reacted to Awez's elimination and called it unfair. He stated, "Abhi abhi mera event khatam hua. Phir mujhe pata laga ki Bigg Boss se Awez bhai bahar ho gaya. Aur Gauahar aayi thi usko samjaane ki kaise usko zyada dikhna hai. Wo kya nahi kar raha hai, kya sahi kar raha hai, kya galat kar raha hai.Aur usi din usko nikaal diya toh mujhe thoda unfair laga kyuni usko le jaane toh nahi aayi hogi. Usko samjhaane aayi thi toh usko aage tak rakhna chahiye tha. Aur bohot achha khel raha tha Awez bhai. Very unfair. Mujhe to sahi nahi laga."

