Bigg Boss 19: Awez Opens Up on Entering Bigg Boss: "I Wanted Something to Push Me Beyond My Comfort Zone"

Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme of "Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar", has turned the house into a space where every story is weighed and reacted to by fellow contestants. Over a casual conversation this afternoon, Amaal jokingly nudged Awez about his massive following, prompting him to share how he struggled through his journey to build that presence and following.

Opening up to the housemates, Awez revealed, "To get to 30 million followers, I was shooting non-stop, all day, every day, sometimes posting multiple videos in a single day. I barely came home, and my parents were worried because they hardly saw me. It was a constant chase, and the struggle was draining. At one point, I felt like I couldn't keep doing the same thing again - I was sick of it. I had achieved that number, but I wanted something that could challenge me in a new way. That's when I thought of Bigg Boss. It's not just any project - it's the reality show I've always felt could push me beyond my comfort zone and show people a side of me they've never seen before."

Awez added that the journey had taught him resilience and patience, preparing him for the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house. Amaal echoed the sentiment, calling it "the biggest reality show in India."

Watch Bigg Boss 19, streaming 24x7 LIVE on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.