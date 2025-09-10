Bigg Boss 19: Baseer & Abhishek Get Into Physical Fight During Captaincy Task; Who Will Become Next Captain?

Bigg Boss 19 Baseer Ali vs Abhishek Bajaj Fight: Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing some electrifying drama in the house and each day is coming with a twist. To note, Bigg Boss 19 recently witnessed an interesting weekend ka vaar wherein host Salman Khan was on fire as he took Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chusadama on his radar. While the weekend ka vaar came with some major reality checks, it paved way for a dhamakedar week 3. And as expected, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed some heated arguments just in the beginning of the new week.

It all started with the nominations task wherein Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were disqualified and nominated for eviction after Abhishek Bajaj tried to help them in the task. On the other hand, things turned ugly after Kunickaa Sadanand made some harsh remarks about Tanya Mittal to distract the latter from counting 19 minutes. While the latter had an emotional break down, she did take her sweet revenge along with Gaurav Khanna and the two made sure shower some sharp comments on the senior actress during the task. This isn't all. Kunickaa's statement for Tanya created a storm in the house as everyone was seen lashing out at the actress. But the drama doesn't end here as now Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for another captaincy task

Bigg Boss 19 Week 3 Captaincy Task

To note, the captaincy task turned the BB house into BB sports club wherein the housemates were divided into team blue and team red. While team red had Pranit More, Mridul Tiwar, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt & Ashnoor Kaur, team blue had Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama & Natalia Janoszek. Each team had to choose two players (a writer and a duster) for the task of writing and erasing on the blackboard.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj vs Baseer Ali Ugly Fight

While Abhishek's team had won the first round, it is reported that Abhishek and Baseer got into an ugly fight wherein they got physical and pushed each other. In fact, in the most unexpected turn of events, Baseer lost his cool and broke and threw the blackboard in the pool. As a result, Bigg Boss had cancelled the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Be Next Captain?

As per a viral tweet, Abhishek Bajaj and Amaal Malik have emerged as the contenders for captaincy this week after the captaincy task was cancelled by the Bigg Boss. While this the second consecutive captaincy task that has been cancelled by Bigg Boss, Abhishek Bajaj will be fighting for the captaincy for the second time now. It will be interesting to see if he can emerge as the new captain of Bigg Boss 19.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19's recent nomination task has put 4 contestants in the danger zone as Awez, Nagma, Mridul and Natalia have been nominated for eviction. Let us know in the comment section below which contestant are you supporting this week.