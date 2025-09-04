Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Opens Up About His Love Language, Says He Is “Clingy in Relationships”

Amidst all the drama and strategy inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, moments of honesty and vulnerability continue to stand out. In a candid conversation with fellow housemate Natalia Janoszek, Baseer Ali opened up about his approach to love and relationships, sharing a side of himself viewers rarely get to see.

Baseer admitted that he is "very clingy" when it comes to matters of the heart.

He explained that his primary love language is physical touch, and without that closeness, he tends to feel distant from his partner. "If my loved one is not close to me, I feel disconnected," Baseer confessed, giving the housemates and the audience a glimpse into his softer, emotional side.

His revelation sparked a meaningful exchange about love, compatibility, and the different ways people express affection - a refreshing pause from the usual conflicts and power struggles inside the house.

With relationships and bonds often shaping the game as much as strategy, Baseer's openness about his love language could become a defining part of his journey this season under the "Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar" theme.

