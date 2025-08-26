Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Out Of Captaincy Race; Who Will Become The 1st Captain Of BB19?

Bigg Boss 19 First Captaincy Task: Bigg Boss 19, which is being hosted by Salman Khan, is here and it started with a bang. From a new theme of gharwalon ki sarkaar to n interesting line up of contestants and a beautiful house, Bigg Boss 19 has a lot of new things to offer. Interestingly, the new season of Bigg Boss came with contestants like Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali etc and each contestant is seen bringing a new twist in the game.

While Bigg Boss 19 has already started witnessing nok-jhonks and disagreements, the first episode itself saw a shocking elimination wherein Farrhana Bhatt was eliminated from the show. However, Bigg Boss introduced a twist after she was sent to the secret room and given the opportunity to bring the twist in the house when needed. Amid this, Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing its first captaincy task.

Bigg Boss 19 First Captaincy Task

According to a tweet shared by Livefeed Updates, the first captaincy task is titled as Marigold Round wherein a marigold adn4 houses were placed in the garden. As per the rules, housemates are divided into 4 teams and each team is supposed to step into the marigold on the sound of kids' laughter. As the music stops, the housemates quickly enter any one of the houses. The last remaining contestants are said to become the captaincy contenders.

Captaincy Task Rules!!



BB played the task song "Ghumi Ghumu, Jhumi Jhumi



A Marigold set with 4 Houses is placed in the garden area.



On the sound of kids' laughter, housemates must step onto the Marigold, team-wise.



A nursery rhyme will play housemates must enjoy

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Become The First Captain?

Interestingly, as it is going to be a tough fight to become the first captain of the house, Farrhana brought a major twist in the game. After having the chance to remove one person from the captaincy race, she decided to eliminate Baseer from the captaincy race. Now fans are wondering who will emerge as the first captain of the house and get special facilities in the first week.

#BaseerAli is out from the Captaincy Race!! #BiggBoss19

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 recently witnessed its first nomination task following which 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination including Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal.