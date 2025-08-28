Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Shares Chilling Jim Corbett Encounter: Elephant Ran Behind Our Car

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme of "Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar", has turned the house into a space where every story is weighed and reacted to by fellow contestants. Over a casual conversation this morning, Baseer gripped the housemates with a chilling memory from his Splitsvilla days. He narrated a horrifying encounter from Jim Corbett that had everyone listening in silence.

"A huge elephant came right in front of our car. We froze for a moment, and before we knew it, it started running behind us," he said, leaving housemates stunned. Baseer added that he had never experienced fear of that kind before. "We just sped off as fast as we could. It felt like we had just escaped something massive."

The housemates sat in awe, with some nervously laughing at the close brush with danger, proving once again how Bigg Boss 19 blends entertainment with raw, unfiltered life experiences.

