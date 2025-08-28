Get Updates
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Shares Chilling Jim Corbett Encounter: Elephant Ran Behind Our Car

By
Bigg Boss 19 Baseer Ali Shares Chilling Jim Corbett

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode: Bigg Boss 19, set against the theme of "Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar", has turned the house into a space where every story is weighed and reacted to by fellow contestants. Over a casual conversation this morning, Baseer gripped the housemates with a chilling memory from his Splitsvilla days. He narrated a horrifying encounter from Jim Corbett that had everyone listening in silence.

"A huge elephant came right in front of our car. We froze for a moment, and before we knew it, it started running behind us," he said, leaving housemates stunned. Baseer added that he had never experienced fear of that kind before. "We just sped off as fast as we could. It felt like we had just escaped something massive."

The housemates sat in awe, with some nervously laughing at the close brush with danger, proving once again how Bigg Boss 19 blends entertainment with raw, unfiltered life experiences.

This moment highlighted how Bigg Boss 19 seamlessly combines entertainment with genuine life experiences. The show continues to engage viewers by showcasing raw emotions and real-life stories.

Bigg Boss 19 is available for streaming 24x7 live on JioHotstar and airs nightly at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS. This format allows fans to stay connected with the ongoing drama and interactions within the house.

The show's unique ability to blend reality with entertainment keeps audiences hooked, making it a staple of Indian television. As contestants share their personal stories, viewers get an insight into their lives beyond the screen.

X