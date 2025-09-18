Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task Update: Abhishek Manhandles Awez; Gets Into Ugly Fight With Amaal - Viral Video

Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task Update: Bigg Boss 19 has been all about drama, arguments and fights and there are no second thoughts about it. The new season, which is themed as gharwalon ki sarkar, has come with an interesting line up of contestant who are adding different flavours to the show. And while Bigg Boss 19 is in the fourth week now, the competition is getting tough and so are the muddas in the house, which are resulting in frequent tiffs and some ugly fights. And things will be getting really nasty during the ongoing captaincy task.

To note, as captain Amaal Malik's captaincy tenure comes to an end, there have been speculations about who will be the next captain of Bigg Boss 19. Needless to say, it is going to be an intense fight for captaincy. While the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to get the captaincy, things took an ugly turn after Abhishek Bajaj got into an ugly fight with Awez Darbar and Amaal Malik, which left everyone brimming with an opinion

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's Ugly Fight With Awez Darbar & Amaal Malik

In a video going viral on social media, Abhishek was seen getting aggressive during the captaincy task and manhandled Awez Darbar in order to block his way. While Abhishek's aggression left everyone shocked, he got into a heated argument with Amaal Malik as the latter confronted him. However, Abhishek stood his ground and refused to budge, claiming the aggression was just a part of the game.

Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Badesha's Fight

To note, this isn't the first time Abhishek Bajaj has got into a physical fight on Bigg Boss 19. Earlier, he had an ugly fight with Shehbaz Badesha and even had several tiffs with Baseer Ali and others in the house.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj is also making headlines as he has been nominated for eviction along with Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasma and Pranit More. It will be interesting to see if Abhishek will be able to escape the eviction this week on Bigg Boss 19.