Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 8: Who Is Likely To Go Home In Weekend Ka Vaar? UPDATE

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results Closing Trends Week 8: Bigg Boss Hindi's 19th season has taken television by storm, delivering nonstop drama and entertainment since its August launch. With Salman Khan back as the host, the show continues to captivate audiences with his charm and lively presence, making it a must-watch every evening.

Bigg Boss 19 is filled with intense emotions, unexpected twists, and heated confrontations that keep viewers glued to their screens. The show also boasts a star-studded lineup of contestants from the entertainment world, including Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, and Mridul Tiwari.

HERE'S WHO GOT NOMINATED FOR EVICTION IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 8

Week eight of Bigg Boss 19 is heating up as competition in the house reaches new levels. Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar are now in the danger zone, facing the possibility of eviction this weekend.

The tension inside the house is at an all-time high, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Viewers had the chance to vote for their favourite contestants until Thursday, October 16, at 10 AM. The contestant with the lowest votes will bid farewell in this weekend's episode, promising yet another dramatic twist in the season.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 8 CLOSING VOTING TRENDS UPDATE

As Bigg Boss 19 nears its much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar, fan excitement is at an all-time high. Social media is buzzing with predictions and voting polls, keeping viewers hooked even before the episode airs.

Unofficial trends indicate that Gaurav Khanna is leading the pack, backed strongly by his fans, while Mridul Tiwari holds a close second. At the other end, Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri are reportedly receiving fewer votes, putting them in the danger zone.

Though these are not official results, the online speculation has already sparked lively debates, making the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar one of the season's most anticipated episodes.

NO EVICTION TWIST IN BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 8?

As the whole nation is already enjoying Diwali vibes, there are reports that the Bigg Boss 19 makers too might announce a no-elimination twist this time. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.