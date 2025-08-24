Bigg Boss 19 Contestant: WHO Is Abhishek Bajaj? Tiger Shroff's SOTY 2 Co-Star Confirmed To Join Salman's Show?

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants: The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss 19, one of India's most talked-about reality shows, is all set to kick off its grand premiere tonight, and fans simply can't keep calm. With Salman Khan returning once again as the host, expectations are sky-high, and the buzz surrounding the new season is louder than ever.

From leaked contestant lists to rumored twists in the game format, the internet is flooded with speculation, excitement, and insider scoops. Social media platforms are ablaze with trending hashtags, teaser clips, and fan theories - proving yet again that Bigg Boss fever has gripped the nation. As the countdown to the grand premiere begins, one thing is clear: Bigg Boss 19 is ready to dominate your screens and social feeds - starting tonight!

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Time: When Will The First Episode Air On TV Today?

The stage is set, the spotlight is ready, and the nation is holding its breath - because Bigg Boss 19's grand premiere is finally here! Airing tonight (Sunday, August 24), the mega launch of India's most controversial and beloved reality show promises an evening packed with glitz, surprises, and Salman Khan's signature swag.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19 will first premiere digitally on Jio Hotstar tonight at 9:00 pm. Then, the reality show will air on television exclusively on Colors TV from 10:30 pm.

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants: Who Is Abhishek Bajaj?

Known for its high-octane drama, unpredictable twists, and over-the-top entertainment, Bigg Boss 19 kicks off with a larger-than-life opening night, complete with star-studded performances, house reveals, and the long-awaited contestant entries. As always, Salman Khan will command the stage, adding his charm, wit, and fiery one-liners to the spectacle.

Social media is already buzzing with live updates, fan predictions, and leaked footage, turning the internet into a battleground of theories and reactions. With fans glued to their screens and hashtags trending across platforms, the hype is real - and the stakes are even higher this season.

Amidst the buzzing excitement, actor Abhishek Bajaj has reportedly been confirmed to join Salman's show as a participant. Born on October 24, 1991, according to his IMDb page, Abhishek is widely known for his performances in Bollywood films like 'Student Of The Year 2', 'Babli Bouncer' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

Kickstarting his career as a model, 33-year-old Abhishek made his acting debut in the popular Sony TV serial 'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi' back in 2011. Later, he appeared in TV shows like 'Dil Deke Dekho', 'Silsila Pyaar Ka' and 'Santoshi Maa', to name a few.

In October 2017, Abhishek got engaged to his long-term gf Akanksha Jindal. The couple had dated for nearly 7 years before tying the knot on December 3, 2017, in New Delhi.

Abhishek is quite active on Instagram and has 397k followers on the said platform.