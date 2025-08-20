Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants List (Rumoured): Ashnoor To Awez; Here’s Who Are Likely To Enter BB19

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants List (Rumoured): It's that time of the year when Bigg Boss return with a new season and the massive fan following of the reality show looks forward to it excitedly. After the success and the buzz of Bigg Boss 18, all eyes have been set on Bigg Boss 19 with tongues wagging about the host, the potential contestants and the new theme of the BB house. It's been a while when the makers had confirmed Bigg Boss 19 with Salman Khan returning as the host again. The teaser had left everyone intrigued as it dropped hints about 'rajneeti' to be Bigg Boss 19's theme.

According to media reports, Bigg Boss 19 will be have democracy as its key element it will be the audience and the housemates who will be having the maximum power. Reportedly, the BB house will be divided into two political grounds and elections will be taking place inside the house to decide the captain. This isn't all. While fans are looking forward to watch Salman take over the BB stage, it is also reported that Farah Khan and Karan Johar are also likely to appear on the show as hosts this season. As Bigg Boss 19 is set to have its grand premiere on August 24 on Jio Hotstar and Colors, there have been speculations about who will be participating in the new season of the reality show this year.

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants List (Rumoured)

Interestingly, according to viral tweets shared by The Khabri, so far 7 contestants have been confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 19. They are

Ashnoor Kaur

The 21 year old actress, who made her acting debut with Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009, has been a part of several popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori. She has been rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss 19.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, who is quite popular for his role as Anuj Kapadia in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama is also said to be participating in Bigg Boss 19. While the reports are yet to be confirmed, if it turned out to be true, Bigg Boss 19 will turn out to be Gaurav's third reality show after Box Cricket League (season 1 and 2) and Celebrity MasterChef India. For the uninitiated, Gaurav had won Celebrity MasterChef India.

Nagma Mirajkar

A renowned actress, model, social media influencer and YouTuber, Nagma Mirajkar has been a social media sensation who rose to fame initially with TikTok and then Instagram.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob has been a popular name in the world of reality shows. He has won Splitsvilla 10 and has participated in Roadies 14, Roadies 18 and Ace of Space 2. Besides, he was also seen playing a key role in Kundali Bhagya.

Payal Gaming

Payal Dhare, who is popularly known as Payal Gaming, is an Indian gamer and YouTuber. She gained a massive popularity with her videos featuring her playing games like BGMI, PUBG Mobile, GTA, etc. She is likely to make her way inside the BB house this year.

Awez Darbar

Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan's dewar (brother in law) Awez Darbar is a social media influencer, choreographer and TikTok & Instagram star along with acting in several music videos. He happens to be music director Ismail Darbar's son and is rumoured to participate in Salman's BB19.

Atul Kishan

Atul Kishan is a producer and social activist who enjoys a decent social media following. He had made the headlines after he had accused Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve of non payment for the song Boti Boti.

While the above mentioned names have been confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 19, there are reports about Siwet Tomar, Sreerama Chandra, Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh etc also participating in Bigg Boss 19 but those appeared to be mere speculations so far. In fact, while Shafaq Naaz was also said to be participating in the new season of Bigg Boss 19, Filmibeat exclusively learnt that she won't be doing BB19.