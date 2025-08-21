Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants List With Photos: Gaurav To Payal, Ashnoor; Check Who Will Enter BB19

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants List With Photos: The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19 is around the corner and we can't keep calm about it. After all, Salman Khan is set to return as a host for Bigg Boss 19 and he is undoubtedly coming with massive twists and surprises with the new season. To note, Bigg Boss 19 is coming with theme of democracy wherein the contestants and the audience will be having the maximum power. The teaser with the parliament theme had got the audience quite excited

This isn't all. The media reports also suggested Bigg Boss 19 will have contestants divided into two parties who will be having elections inside the BB house. From nominations to captain, everything on Bigg Boss 19 will be decided democratically. This isn't all. Bigg Boss 19 will also be having a change in hosts. Yes! Bigg Boss 19 will not just be hosted by Salman Khan, instead it will also reportedly have Karan Johar and Farah Khan. Amid this, there have been speculations about who will be participating in Bigg Boss 19. And now we have a confirmed list of contestants participating in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants List With Photos

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna, widely recognised for portraying Anuj Kapadia in the show Anupama alongside Rupali Ganguly, is set to join Bigg Boss 19. He was earlier seen in Celebrity MasterChef India and even won the show along with millions of hearts with her culinary skills

Payal Dhare

Payal Dhare, widely recognised as Payal Gaming, has carved a niche for herself in the Indian gaming community. Her engaging YouTube content, where she showcases her skills in games such as BGMI, PUBG Mobile, and GTA, has garnered her a significant following.

Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar is the son of music director Ismail Darbar and also happens to be the brother in law of Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan. To note, Awez is well-known as a social media influencer and choreographer. He has gained fame on platforms like TikTok and Instagram and has appeared in numerous music videos.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is a well-known figure in the entertainment world. She gained popularity as an actress, model, and social media influencer. Her journey to fame began on TikTok, where she captivated audiences with her engaging content. Following her success on TikTok, she continued to build her presence on Instagram, further solidifying her status as a social media sensation. In addition to her work on social media platforms, Nagma has also ventured into YouTube

Abhishek Bajaj

Renowned actor Abhishek Bajaj, who made his acting debut with Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, has been a part of several shows and films. In fact, he made his big screen debut with Student of the Year 2 and was seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Babli Bouncer etc

Hunar Hale

The diva made her debut with the much popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and went on to be part of several shows like Sasural Genda Phool, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, Thapki Pyaar Ki etc. Hunar also made headlines lately after there were reports about her troubled marriage with Mayank Gandhi.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali's journey in reality TV began with his participation in Roadies 14. His charisma and competitive spirit quickly made him a fan favourite. However, his victory in Splitsvilla 10 was a turning point. Later, Baseer also took part in Roadies 18, and Ace of Space 2. Additionally, he played an important role in the popular series Kundali Bhagya.

Ashnoor Kaur

Known for her performance in Jhansi Ki Rani (as a child artist), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Patiala Babes, and Suman Indori, Ashnoor Kaur is all set to make her way inside Bigg Boss 19

Atul Kishan

Atul Kishan, a producer and social activist, has garnered attention on social media. He recently made headlines by accusing Bebika Dhurve, known from Bigg Boss OTT 2, of not paying for the song Boti Boti. His allegations had sparked discussions online, drawing interest from both fans and critics.

Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri is a writer, actor, director and producer who is also known for writing the screenplay of Gangs of Wasseypur. Besides, he also acted in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Meanwhile, names like Shailesh Lodha, Shehbaz Badesha (Shehnaaz Gill's brother), Mridul Tiwari, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Shah etc are also likely to participate in Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

To note, Bigg Boss 19 will be having its grand premiere on August 24 on Colors and Jio Hotstar. In fact, Bigg Boss 19 is said to be the longest season so far.