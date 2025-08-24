Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Farhana Bhatt (Farrhana)? Meet Actress Who Debuted With Sunny Kaushal

Farrhana Bhatt Bigg Boss 19: Who is Farhana Bhatt? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since she entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 19. Her interaction with the Bollywood superstar is grabbing eyeballs, courtesy of her screen presence. Fans have been searching about her Instagram Id, biography, date of birth (DOB) and profession ever since the clip from the show went viral on social media.

Bigg Boss 19 has remained in the headlines due to the unique choice of casting. Unlike previous season which was flooded with TV celebrities like Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Karanveer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra, Bigg Boss 205 has many social media influencers.

Talking about the casting, a source told Filmibeat, "This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025."

Who Is Farhana Bhatt? Meet Farrhana Bhatt, Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

Wondering who Farrhana Bhatt is, the new contestant of Bigg Boss 19? Read on to know more about her.

Farhana Bhatt is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. She is one of the actresses to enter this season of Bigg Boss. The Kashmiri beauty has featured in Hindi films, where she has showcased her acting talent.

Did you know Farhana made her Bollywood debut with SMTT, where she shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal. The movie released in 2016.

Farrhana, known for her beauty, has also worked in Laila Majnu and Notebook. She has played a few character roles in projects produced by leading production houses.

