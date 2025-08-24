Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Natalia Janoszek? 365 Days Actress Who Worked In Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5

Bigg Boss 19 Natalia Janoszek: All eyes were on the premiere of Bigg Boss season 19, and the show didn't disappoint. JioHotstar launched the new season of Salman Khan's show, taking the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with emotions, drama, fights, thrill and excitement.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

Talking about the casting, the khabri added, "This season features some names that are popular on social media but are not known to general public. Viewers will be surprised to see the full list of Bigg Boss 19 contestants as they offer their own tadka in the show. From TV artists to a singer/musician and social media influencers, several contestants are participating in Bigg Boss 2025."

Who Is Natalia Janoszek? Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Natalia Janoszek as she has become as the first Polish actress to participate in Bigg Boss. The actress, who seemed confident during the premiere episode, has joined Salman Khan's show as a contestant.

When Natalia Janoszek Talked About Meeting PM Narendra Modi

Guess what? Natalia is representing her country Poland in India. She expressed her excitement over the same in a heartfelt post and talked about her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Cinema & entertainment are the form of universal communication that connects people beyond divisions and that's what I believe @wavesummitindia was all about. Thank you for the invitation @mib_india I feel honored that I could represent @indiainpoland as an actress hailing from Poland working in Bollywood and be among such a great figures like @mosseri @tedsarandos @iamsrk or @deepikapadukone . Following the meeting of PM @narendramodi with PM @donaldtusk I'm happy to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries in the field of entertainment & cinema (sic)," Janoszek wrote on Instagram.