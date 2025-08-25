Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Fees: Is Gaurav Khanna Highest Paid? Why Salman Khan Took Pay Cut? TEA Spilled

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Fees: With Bigg Boss 19 premiering on Sunday, August 24, 2025, excitement is building around the popular reality TV show. As the season kicked off, the makers introduced a fun new twist: in the second episode, contestants will be asked to vote for the "least interesting" person in the house. Who will it be?

But that's not all,do you know who the lowest and highest-paid contestants are this season? We've gathered some intriguing details about the cast fees of Bigg Boss 19 participants. Keep scrolling to find out more:

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Fees: Who Is Highest Paid?

'Celebrity MasterChef' starrer Gaurav Khanna is a well-known face in the television industry. He is famous for playing Senior Inspector Kavin in CID and Anuj Kapadia in Anupama. The actor is reportedly the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19. Reacting to the same rumors, Gaurav said to India Today, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don't believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table."

There are 16 contestants in the show. As per GoodReturns' report, the newcomers from the entertainment industry were previously offered Rs. 1 lakh per week. This makes the daily salart of the contestants to be somewhere around 14K per day (including weekends). While the more established actors and personalities were offered as high as 10 lakhs per week.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Takes Away The Highest Fees?

As per Mint's report, the host of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan, is charging a whopping amount of 10 crore per weekend. This season, Salman Khan is expected to host the show for a little over three months. This will reportedly make his total earnings somewhere around 150 crores.

This is unlike Salman Khan's usual charges compared to previous seasons. The Bollywood actor reportedly charged 250 crores for Bigg Boss 18 and around 200 crores for Bigg Boss 17. As per the reports, the actor is planning to leave Bigg Boss after this season. The mantle will reportedly be handed over to Farah Khan and Karan Johar after this season. Therefore, Salman's hosting duties have been limited this season, and the number has also been slashed down.