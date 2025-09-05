Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Bigg Boss 19 Delivers Blockbuster Ratings On TV After JioHotstar Success

By
Bigg Boss 19 Delivers Blockbuster Ratings

The ratings are out, and Bigg Boss19 has smashed its way into the 10.30pm slot on colors tv. With an opening of 1.6TVR at the launch episode, the show delivers an average rating of 1.3 during the week. This becomes an even more impressive feat given the fact that this time, all Bigg Boss episodes first play out on JioHotstar at 9pm, and then gets telecast on Colors tv from 10.30 onwards.

On JioHotstar, Bigg Boss19 has already smashed all records this season with the biggest ever OTT opening, getting 2.3 times higher reach and 2.4 times more watch-time than the last season.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: bigg boss 19
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X