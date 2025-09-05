Bigg Boss 19 Delivers Blockbuster Ratings On TV After JioHotstar Success

The ratings are out, and Bigg Boss19 has smashed its way into the 10.30pm slot on colors tv. With an opening of 1.6TVR at the launch episode, the show delivers an average rating of 1.3 during the week. This becomes an even more impressive feat given the fact that this time, all Bigg Boss episodes first play out on JioHotstar at 9pm, and then gets telecast on Colors tv from 10.30 onwards.

On JioHotstar, Bigg Boss19 has already smashed all records this season with the biggest ever OTT opening, getting 2.3 times higher reach and 2.4 times more watch-time than the last season.