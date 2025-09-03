Bigg Boss 19: Did Kunickaa Sadanand Accuse Kumar Sanu Of Cheating On Her? Reveals Real Reason For Their Split

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode Update: Bigg Boss 19 has never failed to leave the audience hooked since the first day and there are no second thoughts about it. The new season of the popular reality show has an interesting line up of contestants in the house with every celeb bringing in a new flavour. While ever celeb has managed to create their separate fan base on the show, there is one contestant who has managed to make headlines with her frequent tiffs in the house. We are talking about Kunickaa Sadanand who has been one of the most talked about contestants of the show so far.

From her bonding with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, to her tiffs with Gaurav Khann, Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Quadri and more, Kunickaa Sadanand has been all over the headlines. While Kunickaa's strong personality has left everyone brimming with an opinion, there have been speculations about her personal life. And now, Kunickaa has made heads turn as she made shocking statement about her love life which raised a lot of eyebrows. This happened during a heart to heart conversation with Neelam and Tanya.

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Shocking Revelation About Kumar Sanu

During the conversation, Kuncikaa revealed that she had kept her six year live in relationship under wraps for 27 years. No points for guess, she was talking about Kumar Sanu and had even confirmed that same in previous interviews. Without taking a name, Kunickaa confirmed that she was in a live in relationship with her boyfriend who was married but separated from his wife back then. While discussing about her love life, Kunickaa revealed that her then boyfriend had cheated on her while they were in a live in relationship and even confessed it later. "Live-in tha humara, aur vo shaadi-shuda the lekin apni patni se alag the. Uske baad breakup, unhone kisi dusri ladki se mere naak ke neeche chakar shuru kar dia," she added. Kunickaa also admitted that this became a key reason and she walked out of the relationship.

Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand is also grabbing the eyeballs as she has become the first contestant to be sacked from captaincy during this season. In fact, Kunickaa has also been nominated for elimination during the second week of Bigg Boss 19 along with Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar and Mridul Tiwari. It will be interesting to see if Kunickaa will be saved from elimination this week.