Bigg Boss 19: Priyankit Break Up CONFIRMED? Is Naagin 7 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Still With Ankit?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta Break Up: The much-loved Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta once ruled hearts with their undeniable chemistry on Colors TV's blockbuster show Udaariyaan. What started as a reel-life pairing soon became a real-life sensation, as their on-screen magic transcended beyond television. When the two participated together in Bigg Boss 16, sparks flew again, and fans were convinced that PriyAnkit wasn't just fiction - it was real love unfolding on national television.

Earlier this year, rumours of a breakup began making rounds, leaving fans heartbroken. Both Priyanka and Ankit dropped subtle hints about a fallout through cryptic posts and interviews, fueling speculation further. Now, during the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode - held alongside the grand Naagin 7 launch - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary appeared to have confirmed her relationship status.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Naagin 7 Launch: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirm Break With Ankit Gupta?

The chemistry between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in Colors TV's hit show Udaariyaan wasn't just limited to the screen - it sparked real-life romance rumours that took social media by storm. Their sizzling onscreen pairing quickly became a fan favourite, and when the duo reunited on Bigg Boss 16, the bond they shared only added fuel to speculation that they were more than "just good friends." Fans lovingly dubbed them #PriyAnkit, convinced that their connection had blossomed off-screen as well.

During the Naagin 7 launch segment on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan playfully asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary if she was still with her former co-star Ankit Gupta. Without mentioning his name, Priyanka responded with a soft smile and a gentle nod in denial - a moment that spoke louder than words. Fans were quick to decode her reaction as a quiet confirmation that the beloved 'PriyAnkit' chapter has finally come to an end.

Fans Disappointed With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Naagin 7 Look

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made a glamorous entry at the Naagin 7 grand launch, sharing the stage with Salman Khan and captivating the audience with her power-packed performance. However, amid all the buzz and excitement, her new look as the lead Naagin has drawn divided reactions online.

While some praised her confidence and screen presence, others felt her appearance didn't quite match the classic Naagin aura. A few users even went as far as calling it the "worst look of Naagin," while another section of netizens speculated about a visible change in her facial features, sparking chatter about possible cosmetic enhancements.