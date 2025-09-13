Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination (Weekend Ka Vaar): Who Will Be Eliminated In Mega Twist?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination (Weekend Ka Vaar): Things are about to get spicier inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. If you thought that the drama is over, you're mistaken. With Farah Khan taking over the hosting duties in Salman Khan's absence, we can expect a blockbuster WKV episode.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE?

Farah Khan didn't mince her words while pointing out Kunickaa Sadanand's mistakes in the show. The ace choreographer said that the veteran actress behaved 'bossy and rude' and didn't listen to other people's point of view. She also slammed Baseer Ali for his behaviour, mentioning that he treated the other contestants poorly.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED IN BIGG BOSS 19 DOUBLE EVICTION?

You need to contribute to the show in order to advance to the next stage. Bigg Boss 19 is not a 'paid vacation', where you can just chill and do nothing. If you have a huge fan following that can save you, you can still expect to reach to the finale. Otherwise, a big not.

Bigg Boss season 19 is streaming on JioHotstar. The fresh episodes premieres at 9pm on the OTT platform, followed by the repeat telecast on Colors TV at 10:30pm.