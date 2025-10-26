Bigg Boss 19 DOUBLE Elimination: Will Evicted Contestants Go To Secret Room?

Bigg Boss 19 double elimination: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 19 has become a hot topi of discussion, especially with the buzz about a huge twist during the weekend ka vaar episode. Fans are eagerly speculating about who might be evicted, as rumours of a double elimination swirl on social media. The anticipation is palpable as viewers await the results.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Take a Poll

Salman Khan Criticises Malti Chahar In Bigg Boss 19

During a recent episode, Salman Khan addressed Malti Chahar's actions on Bigg Boss 19. He criticised her for discussing matters unrelated to BB 19, especially those concerning Tanya Mittal. Salman also noted her habit of leaving during arguments, which has been a point of contention among viewers.

Salman Khan also questioned Shehbaaz Badesha about his intentions regarding Mridul's captaincy. "You were planning Mridul's captaincy," he remarked. Salman asked if there had ever been a time when he praised Mridul as the best player in the house.

Shehbaaz defended his actions by saying they wanted Mridul to step up and showcase his game skills. However, Salman wasn't convinced and pressed further on whether they chose Mridul because he was easy to influence or weak.

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Will Evicted Contestants Go To Secret Room?

The anticipation around who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 has kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, and Gaurav Khanna are all nominated for eviction this week. With voting lines now closed on JioHotstar, fans eagerly await the announcement of results.

According to recent buzz and Filmibeat's poll predictions, Nehal Chudasama is likely to be evicted during this Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If there is indeed a double elimination, Baseer Ali might also face eviction from the show.

In case you're thinking that the eliminated contestants would go to a secret room, we have to stop you right there. Neither of the two evicted housemates would be sent to secret room.