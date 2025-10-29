Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results For Eviction Week 10: Who Is Lagging In Votes? Check Current Voting Trends

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results Week 10: Bigg Boss 19 has taken over television screens and social media alike, becoming one of the most talked-about reality shows of the year. Since its grand comeback on Colors TV in August, the show, hosted by Salman Khan, has delivered everything fans expect: intense emotions, unpredictable twists, and nonstop drama.

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off with a bang, instantly drawing attention with its heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, and surprising alliances. Every episode brings fresh chaos inside the house, keeping viewers hooked and eager to see what unfolds next.

One of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 19 is its impressive celebrity lineup. The season features well-known names like Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari - each bringing their own charm, opinions, and strategies to the game.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 10: MEET THE NOMINATED CONTESTANTS

As Bigg Boss 19 steps into its tenth week, the atmosphere inside the house has reached a boiling point. With emotions running high and strategies shifting every day, the battle for survival is tougher than ever. This week, nine contestantsv- Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik find themselves in danger of eviction.

Fans are rallying hard to save their favorites, flooding the voting lines with support. With the voting window open until Friday, October 31, 10 AM, the competition has become more unpredictable than ever. Week 10 of Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up to be one of the most intense and game-changing weeks of the season.

BIGG BOSS 19 EARLY VOTING RESULTS WEEK 10: WHO WILL LEAVE THIS TIME?

As Bigg Boss 19 heads into yet another dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar, anticipation among fans has reached a fever pitch. Social media is abuzz with polls, fan campaigns, and heated predictions, as viewers race to save their favorite contestants from eviction.

According to online voting trends, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik continue to dominate the popularity charts, enjoying strong fan support and staying far ahead of their competitors. Close behind are Tanya Mittal and Farhana Bhatt, both of whom have held their ground since the show's early days. Meanwhile, Pranit More appears to be in a relatively safe but uncertain middle zone this week.

The real battle seems to be unfolding at the bottom of the chart, where Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Malti Chahar are locked in a tense fight to survive.

Though these polls are unofficial, they've set the internet on fire with endless discussions and debates. Fans now eagerly await Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which is expected to bring confrontations, revelations, and possibly another shocking eviction twist.