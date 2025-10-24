Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: SHOCKING! Amaal Malik To QUIT Salman Khan's Show? What We Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Amaal Malik Elimination: Is Bigg Boss season 19 about to witness a shocking elimination? Will the elimination not be based on audience's votes? Will Amaal Malik get eliminated from Bigg Boss 19? These are the questions that have been discussed across dinner tables.

WILL AMAAL MALIK GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 BEFORE WEEKEND KA VAAR?

Amaal Malik, who has faced flak for his derogatory comments on Farrhana Bhatt and her mother, is once again in the headlines. No, he has not abused someone yet again. The music composer has been trending on social media ever since rumours about his exit surfaced on the internet.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Amaal Malik might leave the BB 19 house due to health issues. While Colors channel, JioHotstar and the production house have remained tight-lipped about the development, gossip mills have been sharing stories about his potential exit.

It is being said that Amaal will take a break from Bigg Boss 19 due to health reasons. A shocking elimination is expected to be conducted following his exit from the reality show. Interestingly, the evicted contestant is rumoured to be sent to the Secret Room, where Amaal might also join him/her.

"There's buzz that Amaal Mallik might take an exit from #BiggBoss19 for a few days or a week due to health reasons. Post that, a shocking eviction of one of the strongest contestants could take place. The evicted contestant may actually move to a Secret Room, and later Amaal could join them next week," BBTak's X handle tweeted.

Bigg Boss 19 is available for streaming on JioHotstar.