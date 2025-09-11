Bigg Boss 19 ELIMINATION: 'Tere Kisse Kholu Kya?'- Baseer Ali FIGHTS With Awez Darbar, Threatens Him To...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 elimination fight: Oopsie, doopsie- Things have turned heated inside the BB 19 house as Awez Darbar and Baseer Ali locked horns during the captaincy task. The contestants engaged in a war of words and even got physical as they had an argument in the Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task. Wondering what happened? We have all the details for our beloved readers.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 EVICTION EPISODE?

Bigg Boss season 19 has been loaded with drama, fights and tiffs since day one. From Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna's issues to Baseer Ali-Abhishek Bajaj's fight, the show has been churning out drama-packed episodes.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest running season in Bigg Boss history."

Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari and Natalia have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination in the third week. Speculations are rife that there will be a double eviction on Weekend Ka Vaar, hinting at Awez and Nagma's exit from the show.

AWEZ DARBAR-BASEER ALI FIGHT IN BIGG BOSS 19

Awez and Baseer, who were on the same team, couldn't control their emotions during the captaincy task. They had a heated argument, following which Baseer Ali threatened to reveal his secrets in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

"You have to be fair in the task," Baseer told Awez, who didn't take his words lightly.

"Tere kisse kholu kya? Jo ukhadna hai ukhaad le," the Kundali Bhagya actor told Darbar. Abhishek Bajaj wanted to intervene but Ashnoor Kaur stopped him.

WHO IS LEADING BIGG BOSS 19 VOTING RESULTS IN CAPTAINCY TASK?

As team Red won the captaincy task, Amaal Malik and Mridul Tiwari received the maximum votes from the housemates. However, there was a tie. As a result of the tie, the housemates votes again, making Amaal Malik the new captain of Bigg Boss 19 house.