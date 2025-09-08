Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted In Week 3? Filmibeat Poll

Bigg Boss 19 Double Elimination: Bigg Boss season 19 is unpredictable, spicier and bolder than previous installments. When the show started, our khabri already dropped a hint about the twists and turns in BB 19. While the contestants are busy playing the game, the makers are incorporating new twists and turns to spice up the viewership.

A reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar is all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the release of Bigg Boss 19. This will be one of the longest-running seasons of Bigg Boss. With Salman Khan as the host, the show promises blockbuster entertainment for the viewers. The interesting line-up of contestants and the hatke theme will definitely pull the fans towards the show. Expect the unexpected in the new season."

WHO ARE NOMINATED FOR BIGG BOSS 19 EVICTION?

Last week, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Amaal Malik, Mridul Tiwari and Kunickaa Sadanand were in the danger zone. Adding a new twist in the tale, the makers scrapped the Bigg Boss 19 elimination process, giving a sigh of relief to the nominated contestants.

While the contestants were not eliminated from the show, Shehbaz Badesha entered the BB 19 house as the first wildcard contestant.

The third week didn't bring cheers for four contestants as Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar got nominated for elimination.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED IN BIGG BOSS 19 DOUBLE EVICTION THIS WEEK?

According to Filmibeat's poll, Awez and Nagma have the maximum chances of getting evicted from the reality show in week 3. While Mridul is expected to get the highest votes, the bottom 2 are Awez and Nagma. Natalia is expected to get support from Mridul's fandom.

Considering Awez and Nagma's contribution to the game, we won't be surprised if the duo gets eliminated from the show. Despite initial promise, they have not been able to stand out in the BB 19 house.