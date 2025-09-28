Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Episode Week 5: Pranit, Mridul Tiwari Or Awez- Who Will Get Evicted Tonight On BB19?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Tonight: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to engage audiences with its unique theme of "gharwalon ki sarkar." The show has been an emotional rollercoaster, featuring a diverse group of contestants who create intense dynamics. From heated arguments to strategic alliances, every moment is filled with tension and excitement. The show's format, including nominations and eliminations, ensures that each episode is packed with drama. Week 5 of Bigg Boss 19 introduced unexpected twists, particularly with Nehal Chudasama's involvement from a secret room. Her presence added suspense and drama that fans thoroughly enjoyed. This element kept viewers guessing and added a new layer to the ongoing dynamics within the house.

To note, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a dhamakedar weekend ka vaar with host Salman Khan wherein some contestants got a major reality check. While Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur and Farhana Bhatt were schooled, former winner Gauahar Khan had graced the show to support Awez Darbar. To note, Gauahar was visibility upset with Awez for not being vocal for the issues in the house. And now, there have been speculations about who will be eliminated in week 5. To note, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar and Gaurav Khanna have been nominated for elimination

Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Get Eliminated Tonight?

While Neelam has been declared safe, it is reported that it will be a fight for survival between Pranit, Mridul and Awez and they will be called near the mukhya dwar for the elimination. However, much to everyone's surprise, Awez Darbar will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 tonight. Yes! Awez will become the third contestant to be out Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Timings: What To Expect?

To note, Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar (episode 36) will air online at Jio Hotstar tonight at 9 pm. However, fans can only watch it after getting a subscription. On the other hand, the same will episode will be telecasted on TV on Colors at 10:30 PM. Tonight, Harsh Gujral and Abhishek Malhan will be gracing the show to add some humour to the game ahead of the elimination