Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Here’s Why Awez Darbar Has Been Evicted From Salman Khan’s BB19



Bigg Boss 19 Awez Darbar Elimination: Bigg Boss 19, with Salman Khan as the host, has been an intense journey so far. The season features a captivating mix of contestants and the intriguing theme of "gharwalon ki sarkar." The house has been buzzing with heated debates and strategic partnerships, creating a tense atmosphere. Each contestant is striving hard to make their mark. A significant twist occurred when Neha Chudasama returned from the secret room, revealing secrets about fellow contestants. Her revelations about other housemates stirred the dynamics within the house.

The past five weeks have been filled with drama, especially during nominations and eliminations that have added unexpected turns to the game. This week, six contestants faced elimination after a live commentary nomination task. The nominated contestants are Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Awez Darbar. While fans made sure to vote in large numbers to save their favourite contestants, much to everyone's surprise Awez Darbar has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 Awez Darbar Elimination Reason

It goes without saying that Awez's elimination has left his fans heartbroken. And now we decode the real reason for Awez Darbar's elimination. To begin with Awez Darbar was eliminated because he received least number of votes from the audience.

* Awez Darbar failed to open up in the house and appeared to be someone with a bottled up personality who didn't have the courage to confront his enemies

* As Gauahar Khan mentioned, Awez Darbar was seen lost in the house with no opinion of his own. His competitive spirit was just visible during the tasks

* Awez Darbar failed to prove to be a reliable friend as Salman Khan mentioned during the weekend ka vaar and never had their back in their absence.

* Awez's screen time appeared to be all around his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar and her elimination weakened his game.

Meanwhile, Awez's elimination will certainly be a massive jolt to Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More and Abhishek Bajaj, who were very close to him. It will be interesting to see how his elimination will affect their game