Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Today: Who Will Get Evicted From WKV? Nehal, Gaurav, Pranit Or Baseer

Bigg Boss 19 elimination today: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 19 has been making waves ever since the makers announced that there is a big twist during the weekend ka vaar episode. Fans have been wondering who will get evicted from the show as rumours about a potential double eviction circulate on social media.

"Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history," a source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

SALMAN KHAN GRILLS MALTI CHAHAR IN BIGG BOSS 19

Salman Khan addressed Malti Chahar's behaviour on the reality show. He criticised her for discussing matters unrelated to the show, particularly concerning Tanya Mittal. The Sikandar actor also pointed out her tendency to leave during every argument.

Malti Chahar's actions have been a topic of discussion among viewers, and even Salman Khan pointed out the same during the WKV episode.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR?

Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More and Gaurav Khanna have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. The Bigg Boss 19 voting lines have been closed on JioHotstar, and it's now time for the announcement of the results.

According to the latest buzz and Filmibeat's Poll, Nehal Chudasama is likely to get eliminated from Bigg Boss season 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If a double elimination is conducted, Baseer Ali is also expected to get evicted from the show.