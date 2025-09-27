Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Twist: Is Neelam Giri Evicted In Week 5 From Salman’s BB19? Here’s The Truth



Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Twist Week 5: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, continues to captivate viewers. With its unique theme of "gharwalon ki sarkar," the show has been an emotional whirlwind. The intriguing mix of contestants has led to intense dynamics within the house. From heated arguments to strategic alliances, every moment has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Week 5 brought unexpected twists, especially with Nehal Chudasama's involvement from a secret room. Her presence added a layer of suspense and drama that fans thoroughly enjoyed. The show's format, with its nominations and eliminations, ensures that no episode is short on excitement.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 has also been making headlines for the upcoming elimination this week. Yes! After a dhamakedar week, 6 contestants have been nominated for elimination in week 5, including Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur. While fans have been voting in large numbers, there have been endless speculations about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 in week 5.

Bigg Boss 19: Is Neelam Giri Eliminated In Week 5?

According to a tweet going viral on social media, Neelam Giri has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. Reportedly, Neelam, who was in a danger zone due to less number of votes, is said to be out of the game.

Neelam Giri Elimination Truth

While reports about Neelam's elimination has been going viral, it is reported Neelam is not eliminated from Bigg Boss 19. While there have been reports about Neelam being sent to the secret room, there have been no official announcement in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to have a stunning weekend ka vaar episode with host Salman Khan. While Salman will be slamming Amaal Malik, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhatt during the weekend ka vaar, the upcoming episode will also be graced by Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan who will be giving Awez Darbar a realitycheck. To note, Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar (episode 35) will air at 9 pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors