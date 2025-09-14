Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Update: Why Farah Khan Praised Zeishan Quadri? 'Bhai, I've Started Liking You'

Bigg Boss 19 continues to serve high drama, entertainment, and surprising twists every week. But in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, what caught everyone's attention was host *Farah Khan's candid praise for Zeishan Quadri*. Known for her straightforward and no-nonsense approach, Farah never shies away from calling contestants out. This time, however, she surprised many by showing genuine appreciation for Zeishan's gameplay and personality.

In a heartwarming moment, Farah looked at Zeishan and said, "Bhai, I've started liking you!" The statement instantly lit up the atmosphere, with housemates and fans cheering for the recognition. Zeishan, who has been steadily winning hearts with his raw honesty, sharp one-liners, and fearless attitude, seemed humbled by the unexpected praise.

For those who know him only as the man behind Gangs of Wasseypur, Zeishan has been proving inside the Bigg Boss house that he is much more than just a filmmaker and writer. His straightforward style, ability to take a stand, and quick wit have made him one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. Farah Khan's words have now further cemented his growing popularity.

Social media was quick to react, with fans trending *#ZeishanQuadri* and highlighting how Farah's validation reflects his strong presence in the house. Many viewers believe that Zeishan is emerging as a dark horse of the season, someone who started slow but is now becoming unmissable.

With Farah Khan openly acknowledging his impact, Zeishan Quadri's journey inside Bigg Boss 19 has reached a new milestone. Whether this boosts his confidence further and changes the game ahead remains to be seen, but one thing is clear-*Zeishan is no longer just participating, he's leading conversations both inside and outside the house.*