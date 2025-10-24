Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Voting Results: Who Will Get EVICTED in WKV? THIS Contestant To Get LOWEST Votes

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 elimination voting results today: The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 19 remains high as the reality show continues to captivate audiences with its dramatic twists and emotional moments. Since its return on Colors TV in August, hosted by Salman Khan, the show has been a hot topic on television and social media.

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, tensions are escalating as the ninth week unfolds. This week's elimination nominations have placed Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama in the danger zone. Fans are eagerly anticipating the weekend episode to see who will be evicted.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 9: Who Will Get Eliminated On Weekend Ka Vaar?

The current season features a dynamic mix of celebrities, including Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari. Their unique personalities and strategies add to the show's intrigue.

Voting lines remained open until Friday at 10 AM (October 24), allowing fans to support their favourite contestants. The contestant with the fewest votes will face eviction during the upcoming weekend episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Results: Who Got Lowest Votes?

As anticipation builds for another Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, fans are buzzing with predictions about this week's eviction. Unofficial online voting trends suggest that Gaurav Khanna is leading with strong fan support.

Baseer Ali follows closely behind Gaurav in terms of votes. However, Pranit More and Nehal Chudasama are reportedly struggling at the bottom of the leaderboard. Online discussions hint that Nehal might be the one to leave this weekend.

The Bigg Boss house has been a whirlwind of confrontations and alliances since day one. The unpredictable nature of this season has kept viewers engaged as they witness fiery arguments and unexpected friendships forming among contestants.

Although these early voting results are not officially confirmed, they have sparked widespread speculation on social media platforms. Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's announcement during Weekend Ka Vaar to see if their predictions hold true.