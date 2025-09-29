Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Was Awez Darbar's Eviction 'PAID'? Rumors Swirl Amid Ex Shubhi’s Alleged Entry

Was Awez Darbar's Eviction 'PAID': Awez Darbar's elimination from the Bigg Boss 19 house has left everyone stunned. It was a twist no one saw coming. But was there more to it than meets the eye? Speculation is rife: Was this a strategic move within the game? His unexpected exit, especially amid the swirling gossip about his exes, has only deepened the shock and raised more questions than answers. An hour ago, Awez took to Instagram to write, "BiggBoss19 ki journey itne jaldi khatam hogi yeh maine socha nahi tha.. Palak jhhappakte hi itne dost paaye. Mano woh ghar mera apna hogaya tha."

Following Awez Darbar's shocking elimination from the Bigg Boss 19 house, speculation is running wild. Rumors began circulating online, with a fan page on Instagram claiming that Surbhi Joshi, Awez Darbar's ex-girlfriend, and Baseer Ali were allegedly set to enter the Bigg Boss house. The buzz intensified after Gauahar Khan's recent segment on the show, during which she reportedly asked the makers for confirmation about Shubhi Joshi's rumored entry.

According to unverified claims, the Bigg Boss team did not deny the possibility, prompting Awez's family to allegedly arrange his voluntary exit by paying the required amount. However, it's important to note that these claims remain speculative, with no official confirmation from the show's makers or those involved.

Amid Awez's exit from Bigg Boss, he took to Instagram to write, "Dukh iss baat ka hai ki main apne doston se nahi mil paya aur na unhe apne best wishes de paaya but khair mere best wishes unke saath hamesha rahengi. #BiggBoss ka safar chahe khatam hogaya ho par yaadein hamesha dil mein rahengi ❤️ May the best one win 🏆."