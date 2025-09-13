Bigg Boss 19 ELIMINATION: Who Will Get Evicted From WKV Episode? Natalia, Nagma, Awez Or...

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 elimination episode: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a drama-packed episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday (September 14) as Farah Khan has schooled the contestants for their antics. From slamming Kuncikaa Sadanand for being bossy to pointing out Baseer Ali's mistakes, Farah Khan didn't mince her words while mentioning how the BB 19 contestants behaved in the past one week.

With Farah Khan on board as the host for Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan's absence, we are expecting a firecracker. Read on to know about Filmibeat's prediction for the BB 19 elimination this week.

WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED FROM BIGG BOSS 19 WEEKEND KA VAAR EPISODE?

Things have changed in the Bigg Boss 19 house as the contestants have engaged in back-biting and plotting against each other. Kunickaa Sadanand has been accused of being harsh and rude, while Baseer Ali has been termed as a person who loses his composure easily.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss season 19 has received an amazing response on both JioHotstar and Colors TV. Byouyed by the success of the new season, the makers are planning to incorporate new twists and turns to spice up the viewership. From new wildcard entries to exciting twists and tasks, the creative team has planned to take things a notch higher in Bigg Boss 19. Expect the unexpected as the channel and the production house have special plans to keep the viewers engaged for over five months. This season will even break the record of Bigg Boss 16 and Bigg Boss 13 as the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history."

Four contestants were nominated for BB 19 eviction in the third week. Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Mridul Tiwari are in the danger zone. The Bigg Boss 19 voting lines have been closed on JioHotstar, and now, it's time for the declaration of the results.

According to Filmibeat's poll, Natalia and Nagma have the highest chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 19 double eviction, in case two contestants are eliminated from the reality show.