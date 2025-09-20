Bigg Boss 19 Elimination Week 4: Ashnoor, Pranit Or Nehal - Who Will Get Eliminated From BB 19 WKV? Update

Bigg Boss 19 Elimination This Week: Bigg Boss 19 made a spectacular return last month on Colors TV and JioCinema, pulling viewers back into its world of nonstop drama and entertainment. With Salman Khan reprising his role as host, the stage is set for another thrilling season full of surprises and excitement.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 popular celebrity contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mudit Tiwari, and Amaal Malik. Later, Shehbaz Badesha entered the show as the first wild-card contestant.

From the very start, Bigg Boss 19 has delivered high-energy moments, emotional confrontations, and power-packed performances. With its mix of drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists, this season is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated reality shows of the year.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 4 NOMINATED CONTESTANTS THIS WEEK

Bigg Boss 19 has kept fans glued to their screens with nonstop drama and surprises since its premiere. As the fourth week unfolds, the competition is getting even more intense, with alliances shifting and strategies constantly evolving.

This week, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama have been nominated for elimination. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will leave the house this weekend, making the stakes higher than ever.

Voting lines were open until Friday, September 19, at 10 AM, giving fans the power to influence the game. With unexpected twists and nail-biting moments on the horizon, this weekend promises high drama and plenty of excitement for Bigg Boss 19 audiences.

BIGG BOSS 19 WEEK 4: WHO WILL GET ELIMINATED THIS TIME?

Based on recent reports, social media trends, and a Filmibeat Twitter poll, Abhishek Bajaj is currently leading in votes, with Baseer Ali close behind. Both contestants have strong fan support, making them likely to stay safe from eviction this week.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Nehal Chudasama are at the lower end of the voting charts. Among them, Pranit or Nehal may be at the highest risk of leaving the house, as Ashnoor continues to enjoy a solid fan base.

It's important to note that these are just predictions. The final decision will be revealed by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, airing on Sunday, September 21. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the eviction results follow these forecasts, if Bigg Boss 19 has a surprise twist in store.